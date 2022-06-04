'It's going to be so transformational' | Hermann Park breaks ground on next phase of master plan

New additions are coming to Hermann Park, including a new entry garden, water features, a live oak deck area, and new play areas for children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON, Texas — Hermann Park is already a treasured amenity with various activities. But a lot more is in the works.

The Conservancy recently broke ground on what will be the next phase of its 20-year master plan called "The Commons."

It will encompass 26 of the parks more than 440 total acreages.

“It’s truly going to be unlike anything our city has seen," said Hermann Park Conservancy board chair Kristy Bradshaw. "It’s going to be so transformational.”

"The Commons" is centered in a currently underutilized part of the park, near Fannin and Cambridge.

“The Commons is going to be the most important project we’ve had yet at Hermann Park,” said Bradshaw.

Included in the plan are a new entry garden, water features, a live oak deck area, and new play areas for children.

One of the play areas features a mock rocket with a 42-foot slide for children of all abilities.

PHOTOS: New additions coming to Hermann Park 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Various community partners are already on board. The $51 million price tag for this phase includes public and private money.

One goal of the plan is to better connect Hermann Park with its neighbors — the Texas Medical Center and Rice University — while giving the greater Houston area an even better destination.

“I think this is going to be extremely impactful to Houston," said Bradshaw. "It’s going to be an area that’s transformed for generations to come.”

“The Commons” is set to be completed by 2024.

Other features of the overall plan include 2000 new trees and better parking and mobility.