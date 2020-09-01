HOUSTON — The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management wants people to be prepared for Friday night's storm that will hit southeast Texas.

The storm carries the risk of tornadoes, strong winds, and likely power outages.

"We’ve been watching the weather for this weekend very closely," said Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Francisco Sanchez.

He said one challenge is that the storm should hit in the late evening, which will make it tough for people to see what is happening.

"So people need to be very attentive to the forecast on Friday," said Sanchez. "Stay put. Wait for it to pass. It’s not going to take a lot of time, and then go about the rest of your evening."

Here's a list of emergency essentials (click here).

Sanchez said even hail is possible, and to keep cars covered.

"It's one of those things that can cause the most inconvenient damage," he said.

He said push notifications to your phone can help keep you safe.

"Wireless emergency alerts are very important because they find you where you are based on your geography and we can get you life-saving information no matter where you, and they’re push alerts, so you didn’t have to sign up for them," said Sanchez.

Make sure to download the KHOU app for hyper-local weather alerts.

No matter whether you use iPhone or Android, the process is the same.

Tap the gear in the top right corner.

Then tap “Notifications,” and find “severe weather alerts.”

Make sure they’re turned on, and you can pick how many alerts you get.

If you want more, tap the option with statements and advisories.