Here's what Fourth of July will look like in the Houston area

There are many Fourth of July events still happening but with a virtual or social distance twist.

HOUSTON — It's no surprise that Fourth of July celebrations are going to look a lot different this year in the Houston area.

With Harris County having one of the highest amounts of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and now at the "highest possible threat level" for the virus, local leaders are stressing that residents stay home and only leave their houses for grocery store runs or medical needs.

So what does this mean for all city and county-wide events happening for the Fourth?

Well, many are still a go but with a virtual or social distance twist. And if you are attending any outdoor fireworks celebrations, it is highly urged you and your family stay inside your vehicle.

Below is a list of Fourth of July events happening in the Houston area and how to participate safely:

SHELL FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Time: Saturday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m

- The concert portion will be broadcast on TV and online. The grand fireworks show is still happening in downtown Houston, but event-goers are urged to stay in their vehicles. More details here.

CITY OF ROSENBERG FIREWORKS

Time: Saturday, July 4 at dusk

The city will still host its spectacular fireworks show; however, Seabourne Creek Nature Park will be closed to the public. There will be no food vendors or live music as originally planned. Spectators are invited to enjoy the patriotic 25-minute show from various vantage points across the City while maintaining safe social distancing.

City of Rosenberg - Government ⭐ Join us for July 4th as we celebrate picnic-style this year! Pack your blanket and chairs and remember to practice social distancing while enjoying a nice evening out at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. ⭐

TOMBALL FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Time: Saturday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

You will be able to view the fireworks around FM 2920 at Highway 249 and there will be music played during the celebration on Tomball's radio station 95.3FM

CITY OF KATY FREEDOM CELEBRATION

Time: Saturday, July 4 around 9 p.m.

The city of Katy will have a fireworks celebration and music at 9 p.m. near Typhoon Texas and Katy Mills Mall. For the health and safety of you and others, the City of Katy requests that you maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a face mask during the event. More details here.

SUGAR LAND RED, WHITE AND BOOM CELEBRATION

Time: Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

This event will be happening virtually. The pre-recorded celebration video will feature local residents, businesses and city staff all showcasing community pride before reflecting on footage from past years’ event programming and fireworks finale.

You can watch here: http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/VirtualJuly4

CITY OF ALVIN INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS SHOW

Time: 9 p.m.

The City of Alvin's fireworks show will be launched from Briscoe Park. However, to expand the show’s viewing area, Briscoe Park will be closed to the public. The community can expect a very powerful and “sky-high” show compared to previous years, with visibility up to ¾ of a mile, or more, away from the park. You can tune to KACC 89.7 FM for patriotic music during the show. More details here.

CITY OF NASSAU BAY 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Time: Noon

The city of Nassau Bay is starting its Fourth of July celebrations at noon with a neighborhood water fight. The city's parade starts at 6 p.m., but due to COVID-19, the city will not host the Fourth of July parade for public participation.