Here's how you can help Crime Stoppers of Houston celebrate its 40th anniversary

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the organization is seeking the public’s help in continuing its service to the community.

Crime Stoppers, which heavily relies on donations to fulfill its mission and keep communities safe, canceled its annual fall gala for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the organization has continued to keep its tip line open at (713) 222-TIPS (8477), as well as work on felony bail reform and help reduce crime rates.

This year, Crime Stoppers has also assisted in COVID-19 response, warning Houston-area residents of scams and moving prevention programming online. The organization has also worked to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community after the murder of George Floyd.

“It’s such an honor leading Crime Stoppers into this new decade,” said Rania Mankarious, Crime Stoppers CEO. “Serving Houstonians and beyond for 40 years has been a pleasure, even through the challenges of a pandemic. Our partnerships locally are strong, as are our partnerships nationally.”