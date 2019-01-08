BAYTOWN, Texas — ExxonMobil has set up a claims line for people who were personally impacted by the explosion and fire at their Baytown facility Wednesday.

To file a claim, call 1-80-241-9010.

Wednesday morning at approximately 11:07 a.m., a unit at the Baytown Olefins Plant exploded, causing a fire that lasted for hours.

READ: Baytown ExxonMobil fire extinguished; cause still under investigation

Sixty-six people sought a medical evaluation at the Houston Area Safety Council. There was some first aid treatment but all of them were released and cleared to return to work, ExxonMobil said.

Thirty-seven people were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including first-degree burns, according to the plant manager.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Joshua Howell, who lives near the plant, said he heard and felt the explosion from his home.

“Sirens going off like crazy, news helicopters overhead. Low constant hum audible from my home. Not sure what exploded but it shook the neighborhood,” Howell tweeted.

RELATED: 'We felt the shake. We felt it.' | ExxonMobil explosion strikes fear in nearby community

He said he could see the smoke from his front yard.

Serena Dodds is a manager at Extra Space Storage, which is across the street from the Exxon plant. She said the fire shook her entire office and lit up the interior of her office walls.

“It made the sound of a jet flying too low to the ground,” said Dodds. “[It] just grew and grew and then boomed and the light from it lit up my whole office.

Several KHOU 11 viewers sent in photos and videos of the plant fire: