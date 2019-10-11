HOUSTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from June and is a veteran's story of D-Day.

Veteran's Day is Monday and several Houston-area businesses are doing what they can to show respect to the men and women who were in the military.

Here's a look at some of the deals:

Perry's

Veterans and active military members can score a free dinner from Perry's on Monday.

The restaurant is offering a complimentary three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when accompanied by a guest who purchases an entree or Sunday Supper Special.

“We are beyond grateful to those who have served and currently serve our country,” Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, said. “This is only a small token of our gratitude and a way of saying thank you this Veteran’s Day and honoring our heroes.”

The free meal features a choice of soup or salad, followed by the delicious slow-smoked, caramelized Pork Chop and the decadent Dessert Trio including Vanilla Bean Crème Brulée, Chocolate Crunch and Praline Cheesecake.

The offer is valid at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands in the greater Houston area.

Click here for more information.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Monday, veterans and active military personnel are invited to choose an entree from California Pizza Kitchen's special Veterans Day Menu. The offerings may vary by location.

Click here for more information.

Kolache Factory

Free breakfast!

The Kolache Factory is offering a free sausage and cheese kolache and a cup of coffee on the house on Monday.

The offer is for all veterans and active military members.

“There really isn’t anything we can give that adequately expresses our gratitude for everything our military veterans have done to preserve our nation’s freedom and democracy -our way of life, but I am grateful that through our business, Kolache Factory has the opportunity to recognize veterans in a very public and tangible way. It sounds cliché, but it is the least we can do, and we hope other companies do it too,” Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory, said.

Jet’s Pizza

Free pizza!

Jet’s Pizza is offering 50% off any menu-priced pizza on Monday.

The deal is for pick-up orders only and not available online.

“At Jet’s Pizza, we recognize the hard work and sacrifice our military personnel has made to protect and defend our country. We wanted to show our appreciation to these men and women by offering a special deal on their day of recognition,” John Jetts, President of Jet’s America, Inc., said.

Click here for more information.

Denny's

All active and inactive military members are invited to Denny's on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

The meal includes a choice of four items. With over 13 choices -- such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits, hash browns and oatmeal -- there's something for everyone.

“At Denny’s, we look forward to thanking our country’s heroes each year and welcoming them into our restaurants nationwide for a hearty breakfast,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. “Every gesture to thank our veterans is meaningful and we’re proud to serve those who have served our country every day, with a special acknowledgment on Veteran’s Day.”

The offer is only valid at participating locations and is for dine-in guests only

Click here for more information.

METRO

Houston's transit system will be free for veterans and active military service personnel on Monday.

METRORail, buses, Park & Ride and METROLift services will be free for the entire day.

METRO also offers disabled or decorated veterans free unlimited rides on the light rail, buses and Park & Ride service when they register for a Qualified METRO Veterans Pass card. Click here for more information.

