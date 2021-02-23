These Houston-area ZIP codes will be prioritized at FEMA's mass vaccination site at NRG Park

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County are set to open a mass vaccination site Tuesday at NRG Park with the help of FEMA.
The site is expected to vaccinate 6,000 people each day for seven days a week for the next three weeks. They will then transition to second doses for three more weeks.
FEMA will incur 100% of the costs of personnel and equipment.
"This site marks the biggest effort to date to get our community vaccinated," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.
Both the city and county's health departments said they are prioritizing vaccinating residents in high-risk ZIP codes, along with older people and those with serious health conditions.
"By focusing on these high-risk zip codes, we will be able to achieve that equity," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
The high-risk ZIP codes are:
- 77022
- 77029
- 77032
- 77078
- 77087
- 77093
- 77502
- 77504
- 77506
- 77587
- 77011
- 77012
- 77015
- 77016
- 77020
- 77026
- 77028
- 77033
- 77037
- 77038
- 77039
- 77048
- 77086
- 77091
- 77503
- 77060
- 77080
- 77099
- 77013
- 77014
- 77036
- 77050
- 77051
- 77076
- 77090
If you don't reside in any one of these ZIP codes, you are still eligible to get vaccinated if you fall into one of the following categories:
- People age 65 and older who live in high-risk zip codes
- People age 65 years and older
- People age 60-64 with underlying medical conditions who live in high-risk zip codes
- People age 60-64 with underlying medical conditions
The Houston Health Department's online registration for the NRG site opens Tuesday. YOU CAN REGISTER HERE.
Harris County Public Health is still accepting applications for its waitlist. YOU CAN REGISTER HERE.'
You can also call (832) 927-8787 or (832) 393-4301) to be added to those waitlists.
Those who are already on the health department's waitlist will be contacted to schedule an appointment at the site.
Currently, there are more than 70,000 people on the City of Houston's waitlist and more than 328,000 on Harris County's waitlist.
The site is appointment-only and people with appointments should arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before their scheduled slot. People without appointments will be turned away.
The FEMA site will be open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. every day starting Wednesday.
Those who are 65 and older and people age 60 and older with chronic health conditions can still register for an appointment through the Houston Health Department's Area Agency Aging at 832-393-4301. Leave a voicemail with your name and phone number and your call will be returned.