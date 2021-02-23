These Houston-area ZIP codes will be prioritized at FEMA's mass vaccination site at NRG Park

The clinic is expected to vaccinate 6,000 people each day for seven days a week for the next three weeks.

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County are set to open a mass vaccination site Tuesday at NRG Park with the help of FEMA.

The site is expected to vaccinate 6,000 people each day for seven days a week for the next three weeks. They will then transition to second doses for three more weeks.

FEMA will incur 100% of the costs of personnel and equipment.

"This site marks the biggest effort to date to get our community vaccinated," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Both the city and county's health departments said they are prioritizing vaccinating residents in high-risk ZIP codes, along with older people and those with serious health conditions.

"By focusing on these high-risk zip codes, we will be able to achieve that equity," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The high-risk ZIP codes are:

77022

77029

77032

77078

77087

77093

77502

77504

77506

77587

77011

77012

77015

77016

77020

77026

77028

77033

77037

77038

77039

77048

77086

77091

77503

77060

77080

77099

77013

77014

77036

77050

77051

77076

77090

If you don't reside in any one of these ZIP codes, you are still eligible to get vaccinated if you fall into one of the following categories:

People age 65 and older who live in high-risk zip codes

People age 65 years and older

People age 60-64 with underlying medical conditions who live in high-risk zip codes

People age 60-64 with underlying medical conditions

The Houston Health Department's online registration for the NRG site opens Tuesday. YOU CAN REGISTER HERE.

Harris County Public Health is still accepting applications for its waitlist. YOU CAN REGISTER HERE.'

You can also call (832) 927-8787 or (832) 393-4301) to be added to those waitlists.



Those who are already on the health department's waitlist will be contacted to schedule an appointment at the site.

Currently, there are more than 70,000 people on the City of Houston's waitlist and more than 328,000 on Harris County's waitlist.

The site is appointment-only and people with appointments should arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before their scheduled slot. People without appointments will be turned away.

The FEMA site will be open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. every day starting Wednesday.