Non-profits helping families fight Thanksgiving inflation

HOUSTON — The ongoing supply chain crisis has increased the price of Thanksgiving dinner this year. For families in need those costs can add up. Northwest Assistance Ministries, a local non-profit is working to make up the difference.

The agency held a Thanksgiving distribution event at their headquarters in north Harris County Saturday.

Tiffany Kroshell, of Spring, says her family was hit hard by the pandemic.

“Finally we’re coming back, coming around full circle. It’s me, my three boys and my husband. That’s five of us,” she said.

She says the growing inflation prices haven’t helped.

“Everything sucks right now. Gas prices, food prices.” Kroshell said that has made her grateful for the little things. "It's been hard for everybody.”

Kroshell was one of 1,500 families that picked up a box of groceries at Saturday’s distribution event.

Brian Carr, chief advancement officer with nonprofit, said this year has been one of their largest.

"I think the overall prices of all the food is just adding more of a burden to these families that are trying to get their feet off the ground,” he said.

A recent study found the average holiday meal this Thanksgiving will cost you up to 14 percent more.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federations annual survey, a Thanksgiving meal for a minimum of 10 people is costing around $53.

That’s about $5 per person, up from around $46 reported last year.

"We're getting through it. We’re doing it,” Kroshell said.

She says having the items needed to cook a Thanksgiving dinner has given her one less worry.

“This is a blessing.”