Help us find this couple captured in unexpected proposal photo taken at Lake Woodlands

The photo was snapped on April 18 at 7:41 p.m. The woman who took the unexpected proposal wants to share the photo with the couple.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Houston, we need your help.

The Woodlands community is trying to find the beautiful couple captured in a photo taken at Lake Woodlands.

“I’ve seen many things on the lake. I’ve seen prom photos, I’ve seen dates, but that was definitely the first time I’ve seen a proposal," the woman who snapped the photo said.

It was April 18 at 7:41 p.m. when this moment of an unexpected proposal was captured.

“We had had rain for several days and I absolutely love the sunset. So I was just looking on my balcony and looking at the sunset, and what caught my eye, it was to my left, I just saw this beautiful moment of this couple getting proposed to," she said. "Just the lighting and the fountain, and it just really caught my eye. It was a very romantic special moment, so I was just mesmerized how beautiful it was.”

She's hoping to share the photo with the couple she captured.

“I was hoping maybe I could try to find them and share this moment with them. And hopefully they will be surprised that that moment was captured," she said. "I think it would be just a beautiful photo if it was enlarged and put on a canvas.”

If you know the couple in this photo, please email reporter Janelle Bludau at jbludau@khou.com. We’d love to connect them with the photographer.

“I would tell them that life is short and to enjoy all these beautiful moments and treasure them," she said.