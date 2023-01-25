List of resources: Help for Houston-area tornado victims and what you can do

A lot of big-hearted Houstonians are looking for ways to help Tuesday's tornado victims. There are several disaster relief agencies you can donate to.

HOUSTON — As Houston-area tornado victims begin the daunting process of picking up the pieces, there are several agencies available to help them along the way.

We've put together a list of resources, along with ways you can help.

Help for tornado victims

Disaster shelters

The Red Cross Baker Ripley shelter at 720 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena is almost full.

They're opening a second emergency shelter at Revive Church, 1062 Fairmont Parkway.

The Memorial Baptist Church at 6901 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena is also providing a place to stay, showers, food and water, donations and clean-up volunteers. For more information contact mbcpconnect@gmail.com or call 903-261-6154 or 281-731-0832.

Residents who need help can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has opened a Relief Station in Pasadena at the corner of Burke and Yellowstone to provide meals, assistance information and clean-up kits.

A second Relief Station will be established in Deer Park at the Central Baptist Church located on Center Street and Oak Street

If someone would like to volunteer their time towards these efforts or make a financial donation, please call the Salvation Army Greater Houston at 832-201-8000 or visit the website at www.salvationarmyhouston.org.

Free meals courtesy of Kroger

Kroger is teaming up with Burns BBQ and Zummo's Thursday to host free meal giveaways in Pasadena to the first 1,000 guests.

When: Jan. 26 at 11 a.m.

Where: 6767 Spencer Highway

How to help Houston tornado victims

If you're looking for a way to help, experts say the best thing you can do, at this point, is to donate money to disaster relief organizations.

"Cash is the best contribution since items can be purchased within the affected areas to meet the specific needs of victims," Deer Park city leaders advised.

The agencies include:

For those who prefer to donate goods or services, check with the relief agencies to find out the immediate needs of people in the affected areas.

Unsolicited donations such as clothing, while well-intentioned, can create additional problems for communities that aren't prepared to store or distribute them.

Kroger relief drive

The Kroger Co. Foundation and Salvation Army are sponsoring a tornado relief drive that gives customers an easy way to donate.

Kroger stores across Greater Houston are accepting donations of $1, $5 and $10 at the register or customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

Kroger said 100% of the donations will go to the Red Cross to help area families.

“It’s incredibly devastating to witness the destruction caused by the storm in southeast Texas where our associates and customers live and we operate stores,” Kroger Houston president Laura Gump said.

Kroger is also offering assistance to employees impacted by tornadoes.

Crowdsource Rescue

Volunteers with the Texas disaster response non-profit Crowdsource Rescue were helping rescue tornado victims Tuesday and now they're helping with recovery efforts.

If you'd like to pitch in, message them on Twitter or email connect@crowdsourcerescue.org.

If you are a restaurant (or food truck) that can help us hand out food tonight/tomorrow, please DM or send an email to connect@crowdsourcerescue.org!



We're in Pasadena / Deer Park, helping clean up after the tornadoes. Lot of people without a home to stay in, more w/o power. pic.twitter.com/HUgEB4s7Fp — CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) January 25, 2023

Help displaced animals

A tornado destroyed the Pasadena Animal Shelter Tuesday, displacing dozens of pets. About 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center next door.

Rescue groups took some of the dogs to their own shelters and the Houston SPCA picked up 27 cats.

As of Tuesday night, they still needed homes for about 40 dogs.

For more information on fostering pets, email foster-rescue@pasadenatx.gov.