Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up brings limited-edition goodies to Houston area this weekend

The Hello Kitty 2023 West Coast Tour continues with a second stop in the Houston area!

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — This weekend is your last chance to get your hands on some exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles and treats!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 West Coast tour with a second stop in the Houston area.

You can catch the all-pink cafe on wheels in Friendswood at the Baybrook Mall on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. outside of Gloria's Latin Cusine.

If you can't make it to the last appearance in town, the truck will be in Fort Worth on April 29 and in Dallas on May 6. If you're looking to get some plush toys or chef cookies, remember the truck takes debit and credit card payments only.

Here's some of the limited-edition merch that's available this weekend: