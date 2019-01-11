A man is in custody after allegedly walking into a Heights store and setting it on fire.

It happened at the Wilde Collection along Yale Street. We’re told the man poured gasoline inside and lit it on fire. He then walked out.

An off-duty officer and bystander were able to stop him as he was walking down the street.

There was a lot of damage to the store, but it’s not a total loss. A cat died in the fire.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter