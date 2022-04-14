Heights mechanic returns to work after he was run over during carjacking in January

Tarfin Micu had to re-learn how to stand and walk after he was ran over during a January carjacking.

HOUSTON — A Heights mechanic who was injured during a carjacking in January will return to work on Monday.

On Friday, the mechanic's shop will host its annual Easter celebration, marking a new start for the owner and his business.

The suspect who allegedly ran over Tarfin Micu has since been arrested and charged.

“They have so many people with the check engine light on worried about their cars,” Micu says.

It’s been a long few months for the Romanian refugee.

“They wanted me to learn how to balance myself, to learn how to walk,” Micu said. “The beginning was hard.”

The mechanic, whose shop has been operating on the same corner of the Heights for decades, was carjacked while working on a customer’s car back in January.

The suspect ran over Micu, leaving him unable to walk. After several surgeries and lots of therapy, he is doing much better.

“Oh yes, I’ve been doing it very religiously,” Micu said. “Because I want to get back on my feet. Only working for a half an hour and take a break.”

He said he wants to get back to work after Fixer’s Automotive has its annual Easter celebration on Good Friday.

“After Easter, then we start back to normal life open the doors and service the neighborhood,” Micu said.

Neighbors will be pitching in for the event, bringing music and food to the street. Even the Easter bunny, who had to take off during the pandemic, will return.

“Those kids are teenagers now,” Micu said. “They’re as big as the bunny.”

Roberto Del Moral, the suspect who allegedly ran over Micu, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His next court appearance is in May.