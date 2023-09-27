Heights residents say massive water issue could have been avoided if City of Houston acted sooner

Residents said the break on Nicholson has been leaking for the last two weeks. City records show several calls to 311 but no one came out until the problem was bad.

HOUSTON — Things in the Heights look a little different on Wednesday night than they did in the weeks prior.

Houston Public Works was repairing a water main break on Nicholson Street. The issue has become a problem for neighborhoods across the city. The breaks lead to flooded streets, and in some cases, put houses in jeopardy.

"I mean, one house, it looks like it went right through the house to Herkimer (Street) and his whole property was flooded," Laura Gibney said.

Residents said the break on Nicholson has been leaking for the last two weeks. City records show several calls to 311.

"They said we were on the list," Gibney said.

Then, on Wednesday, things got worse.

"Around 1:30, the whole thing just burst and it was, like, a 5-, 6-foot geyser coming out of the ground," Gibney said. "It filled the ditches probably in about an hour. When mine was full, it was full to the top, over the sidewalk, into the street."

It's something that Gibney believes could have been avoided.

"I think if they addressed it a couple weeks ago, you wouldn’t have to have this kind of manpower," she said.

City of Houston officials said a lot of the water leaks are due to outdated pipes, which they're actively working to fix. They said they have secured funding for 24 waterline projects. Officials said they prioritize leaks near schools and hospitals and those that could knock out water service to large areas.