Staging area set up for parents of Heights High School students after reports of possible active shooter

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said there are no confirmed injuries at Heights High School after reports of a possible active shooter. HPD officers, SWAT team members and Precinct 1 deputies were going to each classroom to check on the students and staff, Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.
A staging area for parents of Heights High School has been set up at 306 E. 15th Street, HPD said. That's the Bethlehem Lutheran Church east of Heights Blvd. near Cortlandt.
RELATED: Deputies investigate reports of possible active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights
Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area to keep the streets clear for law enforcement and other emergency vehicles.
HISD released the following statement:
"The security of our students and staff is our top priority. Today, a threat was made against Heights High School. As a precautionary measure, Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle Schools immediately went into lockdown. The Houston Police Department and HISD Police continue to investigate the threat, though no evidence was found to substantiate the threat. Students at Heights High School will be dismissed early and school buses are in route to transport students who normally ride buses."
There are several emergency vehicles on the scene.
Check back for updates on this developing story.