GALVESTON, Texas -- Heavy rains have brought street flooding to Galveston and some of the coastal communities on the Labor Day holiday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Matagorda counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday with heavy rains moving along the coast.
We're getting reports of numerous impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.
The usual suspects are all under water in Galveston – Broadway starting from about 47th all the way over towards the seawall.
Many side streets along the way are closed off with barricades, making a difficult end for some weekend vacationers who might not be as accustomed to the frequent flooding on the island as people who live here.
Galveston city officials are urging those using Broadway to get to cruise ships to use caution.
Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, they are not bringing in the guard towers.
Businesses along The Strand in Galveston say they are closing until Monday afternoon to street flooding. The water is knee-deep in some parts.
The flooding in Galveston is bad news for businesses looking to cash in on Labor Day.