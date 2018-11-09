HOUSTON – Reports of street flooding and high-water spots are starting to come in as heavy rains move through the Greater Houston area Tuesday morning.

Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. for Harris and Galveston counties. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for most of Southeast Texas.

Viewers are sending in photos of localized street flooding in parts of Galveston and Brazoria counties including La Marque, Texas City and Freeport.

There is an 80-percent chance of showers Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.

Be safe during your morning commute. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

