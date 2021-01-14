Police presence will be beefed up in Houston area leading up to inauguration

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there are no known threats in our area, but it will be all “hands on deck” in the coming days as a precaution.

HOUSTON — You can expect to see a heavy police presence in the Houston area over the next week.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Modified Tactical Alerts start Friday, meaning all “hands on deck” with officers spread throughout the city.

The chief said HPD is working with federal state and local law enforcement partners to monitor potential threats.

Acevedo said there are no known threats in our area, but they aren’t taking any chances after the U.S. Capitol riot last week.

I don’t know, quite frankly, why our federal partners were surprised by what happened last week. We all knew it was going to happen,” he said.

After the attack, the FBI sent out a bulletin warning all US capital cities to be on alert for possible violence.

Acevedo said police count on the public to help keep the peace.

“It’s important for the public to know that our region is a hotbed for militias and hate groups,” Acevedo said. “If you hear of a threat, report it to us.”

HPD assigned patrols to protect our Congressional delegation after protesters showed up at Sen. Ted Cruz’s home earlier this week. Acevedo said private homes and family members – especially children – should be off-limits.

Protesters also won’t be allowed at Bush and Hobby Airports.

“We are not going to turn our airports into protest zones. They are a secure zone,” Acevedo said. “We’re all about the First Amendment but we’re not going to tolerate criminal behavior.”

During the news conference, Acevedo announced that a veteran Houston police officer was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol. The officer was put on leave and is expected to face federal charges.