Webster man becomes third heat-related death in Houston area

WEBSTER, Texas — Stay indoors as much as possible. This is the message doctors are spreading after a Webster man became the third heat-related death in the Houston area.
Heat-related deaths in Houston area
- June 16 -- Felipe Pascua, 46, a construction worker who collapsed at his job and later died.
- June 24 -- Víctor Ramos, 67, a man who lived without air conditioning.
- July 14 -- William Toomey, 89, a man who was found unresponsive after dying from hyperthermia.
The heat is dangerous for everyone, but specifically for the elderly and those with other medical conditions.
"Los doctores me han dicho que todo me hace dano," said Maria Martinez.
Martinez, 72, has diabetes and recently lost her eye because of a bad infection. The heat is especially dangerous for her so she doesn’t risk going outside often. In fact, she says she and her husband go run their errands and head to the grocery store early in the morning just to avoid the heat.
Doctors say regulating body temperature during this extreme weather is harder, especially for the elderly.
"As we grow older, our ability to regulate blood diminishes our fat increases versus the water," said Dr. Omar Matuck the Chief Medical Officer for Texas and Su Vida Health Clinic.
Matuck asks people not to be outdoors during the hottest part of the day and to stay in cool areas.
The City of Houston has cooling centers if cooling off in your home is not an option.
Doctors also want to remind people to drink plenty of water.
"Hydration is key," Matuck said. "Even if you are not thirsty, you need to replenish those fluids and keep drinking."
Heat safety tips
Prevent heat-related illnesses
- If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.
- Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.
- Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.
Symptoms of dehydration
- Thirst
- Dry mouth
- Dark yellow urine
- Dry, cool skin
- Headache
- Muscle cramps
How to treat dehydration
- Move inside if possible
- Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes
- Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat
- Steer clear of alcohol
Symptoms of heat exhaustion
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Dizziness
- Fainting
- Fast, weak pulse
How to treat heat exhaustion
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen or remove your clothing
- Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath
- Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes
- If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help
Sources: CDC, UT Health