Webster man becomes third heat-related death in Houston area

Doctors encourage everyone -- especially those that are older and have medical issues -- to stay indoors as much as possible.

WEBSTER, Texas — Stay indoors as much as possible. This is the message doctors are spreading after a Webster man became the third heat-related death in the Houston area.

Heat-related deaths in Houston area

June 16 -- Felipe Pascua, 46, a construction worker who collapsed at his job and later died.

June 24 -- Víctor Ramos, 67, a man who lived without air conditioning.

July 14 -- William Toomey, 89, a man who was found unresponsive after dying from hyperthermia.

The heat is dangerous for everyone, but specifically for the elderly and those with other medical conditions.

"Los doctores me han dicho que todo me hace dano," said Maria Martinez.

Martinez, 72, has diabetes and recently lost her eye because of a bad infection. The heat is especially dangerous for her so she doesn’t risk going outside often. In fact, she says she and her husband go run their errands and head to the grocery store early in the morning just to avoid the heat.

Doctors say regulating body temperature during this extreme weather is harder, especially for the elderly.

"As we grow older, our ability to regulate blood diminishes our fat increases versus the water," said Dr. Omar Matuck the Chief Medical Officer for Texas and Su Vida Health Clinic.

Matuck asks people not to be outdoors during the hottest part of the day and to stay in cool areas.

The City of Houston has cooling centers if cooling off in your home is not an option.

Doctors also want to remind people to drink plenty of water.

"Hydration is key," Matuck said. "Even if you are not thirsty, you need to replenish those fluids and keep drinking."

Heat safety tips

Prevent heat-related illnesses

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health