SHOREACRES, Texas - The Houston Yacht Club in Shoreacres is dealing with a smelly problem.

Millions of tiny fish have wound up dead there. Experts say the heat is depleting nutrients and oxygen the fish need, so they’re dying.

This happens every year, but this year seems to be one of the worst. The “fish kill” started Monday and should clear up in a few days.

