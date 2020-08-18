Health Museum set to reopen to the public on Saturday

The museum will be taking safety precautions for guests, including limiting its capacity to 50 guests every hour.

HOUSTON — The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science will be reopening to the public on Saturday after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will about to members as early as Friday with new hours and updated health protocols.

Editor's Note: The video provided was filmed before the museum closed in March

“We’ve been working closely with our partner institutions and the medical community to evaluate the safest way to reopen The Health Museum to the public,” said museum president and CEO John Arcidiacono. “Our commitment is to the safety of our staff, members, and guests. As the only health museum of its kind in the United States, we want to inform and support our community through these unprecedented times with the very timely and relevant content that is part of our permanent and temporary exhibitions and programming.”

The museum has made some changes to protect its visitors and staff. One big change will be the reduced capacity limit to 50 guests per hour.

They will also close off high-touch portion of the exhibits, post directional arrows for traffic flow and give constant reminders to practice social distancing.

You can find their other guidelines on their website.

This isn't the first time the Health Museum worked around a pandemic. In fact, the museum was created under the 1962 ‘Victory over Polio’ campaign during the polio outbreak.

This pandemic and others that affected Houston are part of the Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World exhibit, which addresses common questions about the risks and potential rapid spread of pandemic outbreaks.