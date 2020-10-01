THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Casimiro Morales was sweeping up after the lunch rush Thursday afternoon at Pallotta's Italian Grill.

The restaurant, which is located off the North Freeway, is a popular spot along Montgomery County locals.

A few customers are in the restaurant. Security cameras capture Morales walk up to the windows that line the front of the 25-year-old restaurant. All of a sudden, a wheel flies straight for Morales. The entire window is shattered. The wheel ricochets off the other side of the window's frame. It settles on the sidewalk outside the restaurant as Morales makes a dash away from the window.

Owner Phil Nicosia said a commercial dump truck, heading north on I-45, lost its back axle just south of the shopping center where Pallotta's is located.

One wheel flew across the interstate divider and into southbound traffic. As far as we know, no vehicles were hit. The other wheel flew northwest. It sailed through the northbound frontage road, a parking lot full of cars and into the restaurant window. The distance traveled is about 400 yards.

"It was crazy," Nicosia said. "It sounded like a bomb went off."

Morales, who speaks Spanish, told us, "I didn’t know what happened. I thought some gunshots came in through there."

But the tire never made it inside Pallotta's Italian Grill.

In the security camera video, you see Nicosia rush to help his longtime employee.

"Pulled him in the back. Sat him down. Got him cleaned up. Accessed the situation. Got him to take some deep breaths because his heart was pumping," he said.

Morales said he walked away with a few cuts to his face and head.

"Thank God nothing happened. Because if the tire would have come in, I could’ve died," he said.

We've seen it happen. In 2017, a wheel detached from one car and flew right into another. The driver was killed.

In November 2019, we reported on two separate incidents involving flying tires. One sailed through southwest Houston over a divider and into a truck.

Another tire fell off a semi-truck and landed on the luxury car belonging to MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Customers are showing up to support the Woodlands restaurant as it waits for a new piece of glass to be installed.

Morales dusted himself off Thursday afternoon and cleaned up the shattered glass.

"He had an angel on his back. He had somebody looking over him. It’s amazing that he is standing here today," Nicosia said.

Houston police tell us, on average, road debris causes about 200,000 crashes each year, nationwide. About 500 of those crashes result in death.

