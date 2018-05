CYPRESS, Texas - A post that was shared on Facebook Tuesday had a lot of people concerned.

A man said a bathroom mirror at the Telge Express convenience store in Cypress appeared to be a two-way mirror. This means, someone could be looking at you from the other side.

The post was shared more than 6,000 times.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they investigated the claim and determined the allegation was false.

Our deputies have investigated a social media claim that a two-way mirror had been installed in the Telge Express (Telge and Grant Road) service station restroom. We examined the mirror with the owner's cooperation and determined that this is a FALSE ALLEGATION. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 15, 2018

