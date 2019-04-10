HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office plans to increase visibility this weekend at movie theaters in the area “in the opening of highly anticipated movies,” according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Weekends are always busy times at movie theaters,” he tweeted. “No specific threats in our area, simply doing it out of an abundance of caution.”

One of the highly anticipated movies premiering this weekend is “Joker,” a psychological thriller film starring Joaquin Phoenix. In 2012, a gunman opened fire in a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” another film featuring the Joker. Twelve people were killed, and 70 others were injured.

Sheriff Gonzalez did not specify which theaters would see “increased visibility,” but he did say there are no specific threats.

