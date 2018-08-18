HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a 56-year-old woman who has been missing Tuesday.

Lisa Junemann was last seen at her home on the 730 block of Redleaf Road. Officials said she went for a walk around noon and never returned.

She was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Junemann is about 5 feet 7 inches tall with green eyes and brown hair. She has medical conditions and does not have her medication, according to officials.

If you have seen or know about Junemann’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Department at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

© 2018 KHOU