HOUSTON — A teenager has drowned in the San Jacinto River Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The 16-year-old boy was playing catch in the water at Magnolia Garden Park when he fell in a deep spot, Gonzalez said.

The boy was not able to swim and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

His body was found a short time later. Gonzalez said the boy may have been visiting from California.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story and details are very limited. Check back for updates.