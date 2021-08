This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is hospitalized after being shot multiples Monday morning in northeast Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators believe a family member shot him. It happened in the 7800 block of Peacock Park Drive. It was reported sometime before 8 a.m.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition.

It's still unclear whether deputies have arrested the suspect.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 7800 blk of Peacock Park Drive. Preliminary info: an adult male was shot multiple times by a family member at the location. The injured male has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/c1NhpDJnv9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 16, 2021