HCSO: Possible suspect barricaded in Baytown home

BAYTOWN, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent a warning to residents early Wednesday afternoon in or near the Baytown area. The Harris County Sheriff tweeted about a possible suspect barricading themselves inside a house.

According to the sheriff, units responded to a call about a 'weapons disturbance' in the 3800 block of Morelos Road. Gonzalez said that the person believed to be involved left that house when deputies arrived and barricaded himself inside another home.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted the information as a warning to residents near I-10 East Freeway and Wade Road.

