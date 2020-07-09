Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing at home in southwest Harris County, deputies say

Officers responded to a disturbance Sunday night in the 14200 block of Beech Glen Drive near the Alief area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a man late Sunday just outside the Alief area.

Deputies responded to a disturbance about 8:30 p.m. in 14200 block of Beech Glen Drive.

When first-responders arrived, a man was found with a stab wound. He was airlifted to the hospital.

.@HCSO_D4Patrol deputies responded to the 14200 block of Beech Glen Dr. in reference to a disturbance. An adult male sustained a stab wound and was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition. Our Violent Crimes Unit is on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cVfyWBHhfo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 7, 2020

Investigators said his current condition is unknown.

At this time, it’s unclear whether deputies any leads regarding who is responsible. An investigation is ongoing.