Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing at home in southwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a man late Sunday just outside the Alief area.
Deputies responded to a disturbance about 8:30 p.m. in 14200 block of Beech Glen Drive.
When first-responders arrived, a man was found with a stab wound. He was airlifted to the hospital.
Investigators said his current condition is unknown.
At this time, it’s unclear whether deputies any leads regarding who is responsible. An investigation is ongoing.
