HCSO: Man fatally shot by ex-girlfriend at apartment complex near Willowbrook

Harris County deputies believe the man may have been stalking or harassing the woman, according to initial reports.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in the Willowbrook area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the victim's ex-girlfriend may have pulled the trigger.

HCSO responded to a shooting in progress call around 9 p.m. at a complex in the 13000 block of Schroeder Road near Highway 249.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the stairwell. He was still alive, so they performed life-saving measures until paramedics came and took over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, investigators said.

They believe the man may have been stalking or harassing the woman when he came to her home and knocked on the door.

"We don't know what occurred at the front door, whether he had a weapon or not," HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.

Investigators said there is a history of stalking-like behavior between them.

For now, deputies are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance footage of the incident.

Deputies said the woman's two teenage sons were at the apartment at the time.

The case is still under investigation.