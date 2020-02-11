HCSO: Man fatally shoots his wife’s ex-husband during fight, assault

Deputies said both the husband and wife are cooperating with the investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting between a husband and ex-husband in the Northshore area.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Normandy.

Deputies were told an ex-husband went to his ex-wife’s apartment with one of their children. An argument happened between the two, and the woman’s new husband came outside.

The husband and ex-husband allegedly got into a fight, and an assault occurred. That’s when the current husband shot the ex, killing him.

The husband remained at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with investigators. Both he and his wife were taken to the sheriff's office for further questioning, deputies at the scene said.