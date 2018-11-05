HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at a home south of Spring.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Siberian Elm near Mesquite Ridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pct. 4 Deputy Constables initially responded to the home after reports of a shooting. Deputies found a man dead inside the home.

Investigators determined the man and his wife were fighting in the home when the wife’s brother went and got a gun and shot the husband.

The wife was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fight.

Her brother was taken into custody for questioning, but it’s not yet known if charges will be filed in the case.

Deputies say the couple had children home at the time of the incident. Their ages were not released.

