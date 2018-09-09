HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man accidently shot and killed himself late Saturday night while playing with a gun, deputies said.

Deputies have not confirmed how old the victim was, but they believe he may have been 19 years old.

The incident happened shortly before midnight at a trailer park in the 10200 block of Cora St.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said when they arrived on scene they were approached by three men who said they were sitting in a car with their friend when he pulled out a gun and started playing with it.

The friend allegedly told them the gun was not loaded. He then pulled the trigger and accidently shot himself, according to deputies.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they did not take anyone into custody.

