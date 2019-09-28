We’re remembering Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who died after he was shot during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

He is the 42nd Harris County deputy to die in the line of duty and 15th killed by gunfire, according to ODMP.org, a website that tracks line of duty deaths.

Dhaliwal is remembered as a leader, a pillar of the community and a man with a heart of gold.

He was the first Sikh American to join the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the first Texas deputy approved to wear a turban and beard while in uniform. (Both represent the Sikh’s articles of faith and commitment to equality, service and justice.)

Dhaliwal is the sheriff’s office second line of duty death this year and first deputy to be gunned down since Darren Goforth was shot and killed at a gas station in August 2015.

Dhaliwal considered Goforth a mentor and after his death said Goforth was “one of the reasons I am in uniform today.” Dhaliwal started the #BlueHouston hashtag after Goforth’s death as a way for people to show support for the fallen deputy and law enforcement nationwide.

Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.

We are also remembering all of the other Harris County deputies who have died in the line of duty (courtesy ODMP.org). Thank you for all you did to keep our community safe.

Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal

Deputy Sheriff Omar Diaz

Deputy Sheriff Darren H. Goforth

Detention Officer Tronoski Dontel Jones

Deputy Sheriff Jesse Valdez, III

Deputy Sheriff Eddie Lynn Wotipka

Detention Officer Dionicio M. Camacho

Detective Thomas L. "Tommy" Keen

Jailer Thomas Flores Douglas

Deputy Sheriff Shane Ronald Bennett

Deputy Sheriff Joseph Norman Dennis

Deputy Sheriff Barrett Travis Hill

Deputy Sheriff John Charles Risley

Deputy Sheriff Oscar Clarence Hill, IV

Deputy Rebecca Ann Shaw

Deputy Sheriff Keith Alan Fricke

Deputy Sheriff Randolph Michael Eng

Deputy Douglas John Noll

Detective Harvey Davis

Deputy Sheriff Ricky A. Yates

Corporal Jeffery Scott Sanford

Deputy Sheriff Richard Maurice Blackwell

Deputy Sheriff Clark Harold Henry

Deputy Sheriff Haskell Junior McCoy

Deputy Sheriff Jess Willard Rozell, Jr.

Deputy Sheriff Reginald Floyd Norwood

Deputy Sheriff Royce Melvin Anderson

Deputy Sheriff Albert Ochoa Garza

Reserve Deputy Sheriff Joe Mason Westbrook

Reserve Deputy Sheriff James A. Wier

Deputy Sheriff Jimmie Howard McKay, Sr.

Detective Rodney Scott Morgan

Deputy Sheriff Edd Williams

Deputy Sheriff Fred B. Peebles

Deputy Sheriff Walter Howard Harvey

Deputy Sheriff Donald E. Knowlton

Deputy Sheriff Leo Busby

Deputy Sheriff Theron Eldridge "Eddie" Shofner

Deputy Sheriff Joe Trapolino

Deputy Sheriff William C. Williams, Jr.

Deputy Sheriff Arthur Taylor

Deputy Sheriff Carl Frederick Reinhold Court

