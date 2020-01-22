HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officials call domestic violence a public health crisis in Harris County.

Statistics show a third of those cases involve stalking.

That’s why the Harris County Sheriff’s Office just started what they’re calling a Behavioral Threat Management Unit to look for warning signs and intervene.

Project manager Brad Rudolph said there were almost 200 stalking cases in Harris County in 2019.

He said dangerous stalkers tend to feel a sense of ownership of their victims, they rationalize violence, are familiar with their victim’s routines, and isolate the target of their obsession.

Those warning signs were there before Ronald Haskell shot six members of his ex-wife’s family in 2014.

They were also there before assistant chief deputy Clint Greenwood was murdered in 2017. His killer aired his grievances against the deputy and other law enforcement online.

Rudolph said their goal is to identify these people before they commit a violent crime, and connect them to help.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure it doesn’t reach that point. We can get you some help if you need it, if it's mental health help or whatever that may be. Turn that situation around where he moves away from violence and moves into a better place in his life,” Rudolph said.

He said the majority of stalking suspects have a mental health illness.

