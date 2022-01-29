Motorcycle crashes into cable barrier on SH 99 killing driver, deputies say

Deputies say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to drive in one lane prior to the accident.

CYPRESS, Texas — A motorcycle accident left one man dead after deputies say he struck a cable barrier on State Highway 99.

The accident happened at around 10:41 p.m. in the 8700 block of SH 99 near Tuckerton Road in Cypress.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jason Michael Moore was operating a red 2012 Harley Davidson Dyna Switchback traveling northbound.

Moore failed to drive in a single lane before drifting to the left and striking the cable barrier, deputies say.

The cable separated Moore from the motorcycle and he was found with no signs of life by first responders, according to HCSO.

Deputies say that witnesses observed the motorcycle traveling between 90 to 100 miles per hour before the crash.