HCSO impounds 14 donkeys, a horse that were abandoned on a Crosby property

If no one claims the animals, they will eventually be auctioned off.

CROSBY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has impounded 14 donkeys and a horse that appeared to have been dumped on a property in Crosby, Texas over the course of a few months.

The property owner told officials he kept seeing more and more of the animals show up on his property.

"But it's hard when you have 1,400 acres to know exactly how many there are at one time unless you see them all," a Harris County deputy said.

Officials said the property owner, who is in their 80s, pinned in the animals before calling the authorities.