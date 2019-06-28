HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff's deputies have arrested five juveniles they believe carjacked a person at a Northeast Harris County gas station, the whole thing was witnessed by an off-duty deputy. According to the sheriff's office, that deputy was able to follow the stolen car, until other deputies were able to catch up.

The carjacking happened Thursday evening a the Valero gas station, near the intersection of Old Humble Road and Homestead Road. That's just off the Eastex Freeway.

As deputies caught up to the stolen vehicle, there was a brief chase.

Four of the juveniles were caught immediately after the chase, sheriff's deputies say. A fifth was arrested after a short manhunt. The sheriff's office says they are still looking for a sixth person.