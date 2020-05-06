Deadly crash | BMW split in half during collision with Hummer on Highway 6

The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday along Highway 6 near Loch Katrine.

HOUSTON — A teen was killed and two others were seriously injured during a crash Friday morning in the Bear Creek Village area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a BMW was headed southbound on Highway 6 near Loch Katrine at 2:22 a.m. when it was struck by a Hummer.

The BMW was demolished and split in half when first responders arrived. The driver and a front seat passenger sustained serious injuries during the crash, deputies said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officers said a teen, who was sitting in the back seat of the BMW, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe he was 16 years old.

Drivers said the driver of the Hummer remained at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said it’s still unclear who is at fault.

“This is one of those scenes where no one like to be at. And like I said, any lost of life is a tragedy.” HCSO Sgt. G. Guien said.

