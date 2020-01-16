HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Thursday after an SUV crashed into a gas meter in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Main. THey said said the driver of the SUV hit a truck in the oncoming lane, crossed the lane, hit a sign, went through a ditch and hit the gas meter.

Deputies believe the SUV driver was likely having some type of medical issue.

Life Flight was called to transport one person to the hospital while another person in the car was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

South Main is closed to traffic in both directions during the investigation.

