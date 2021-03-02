HCSO: Driver ejected, killed in crash north of Baytown; another driver may have fled the scene

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a possible hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening.

The wreck happened before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of N. Main north of Baytown where deputies found a Chevrolet Silverado pickup in a ditch.

The pickup’s driver, later identified as William Baker, was ejected from the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

@HCSOTexas units are Investigating a crash in which a truck went off the roadway and one person was ejected. Crash occurred at 8800 N Main St. in Baytown. The person was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gJc13KsDLk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 3, 2021

At first, authorities believed Baker was the only one involved in the crash, but they later said there was evidence that indicated another vehicle may have been involved.

The case remains open and under investigation.