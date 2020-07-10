HCSO deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal honored with renaming of Beltway 8 section

A portion of Beltway 8 near Highway 249 has been renamed the HCSO Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Tollway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas will never forget the good works of Harris County deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, whose death shook the Houston community and made national headlines.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the others in the community continue to honor him more than a year after his death while in the line of duty.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority and sheriff’s office leadership announced Tuesday a section of Beltway 8 near highway 249 has been formally renamed in his honor.

It's now called the HCSO Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Tollway.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Over the past few weeks, officials have commemorated Dhaliwal.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the HCSO held a memorial procession in his honor and his neighborhood unveiled a stone memorial dedicated to him.

The U.S. House of Representative recently voted to rename the post office at 315 Addicks Howell Rd to the Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office.

Dhaliwal was killed during a traffic stop on September 27, 2019.

He is recognized as the first law enforcement officer in Texas to serve while upholding traditional Sikh values, such as having a beard and wearing a turban.