HCSO deputy injured after crashing into loose horse on Beltway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County sheriff deputy was injured Sunday morning after crashing into a loose horse on the Beltway.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries but is doing fine, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

This happened near the Cullen exit. The scene is now clear, but multiple lanes of the Beltway were closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash.

At this time, it is unknown how the horse ended up on the Beltway.

