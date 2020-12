It happened early Friday in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting Friday morning involving one of its officers.

It happened in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender in northeast Harris County.

Officer-Involved Shooting 5000 blk of Aldine Bender: One adult male has been confirmed on scene. No injuries to the deputy. pic.twitter.com/wquzR53ve7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2020

Investigators confirmed a deputy shot and killed an adult suspect.

The deputy was not harmed, according to an initial report.