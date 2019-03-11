HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was hit by a vehicle Sunday in north Harris County.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Cypress Station Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. HCSO did not say if anyone was detained.

Life Flight took the child, whose condition is not known, to a nearby hospital.

KHOU has a crew en route. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

