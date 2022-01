Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel is on his way to being sworn into 100 different law enforcement agencies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old cancer patient from Pearland is on his way to being sworn into 100 different law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel added the Harris County Sheriff's Office badge to his collection.

He's already an honorary member of multiple agencies across Brazoria County as well as the METRO Police Department.