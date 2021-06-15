HCSO: Body of man and woman found after reports of shots fired at Spring apartment

This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found at an apartment building in the Spring area.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday deputies were responding to the complex in the 23700 block of Springwoods Village Parkway. That's the address for The Pierpont apartments.

Investigators said the bodies were found inside one of the units.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of shot being fired, according to Gonzalez.

