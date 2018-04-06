HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 9-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday after she was left in a hot car in Baytown for nearly three hours.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the parents of the baby girl accidently left her inside of the car after they arrived home from taking their other child to multiple medical appointments.

I hate this. These deaths are preventable. RT @HCSOTexas: https://t.co/gfiYySAZGs — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 4, 2018

Sheriff Gonzalez said both parents assumed the other grabbed the child out of the vehicle.

"This is a tragic outcome. One we see way too often," said Sheriff Gonzalez.

Both parents are cooperating with authorities. The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating.

At this time it has not been determined if any charges will be filed.

