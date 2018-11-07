HOCKLEY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after they say a 4-year-old accidentally shot himself at a home in Hockley.

Deputies say around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the child apparently found a gun and shot himself at a home in the 31700 block of Dunham Lake Drive.

Deputies say the boy is the stepson of a sergeant with HCSO.

The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. Sources say he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in grave condition.

