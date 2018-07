HOCKLEY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after they say a 3-year-old accidentally shot himself at a home in Hockley.

Deputies say around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the child apparently found a gun and shot himself at a home in the 31700 block of Dunham Lake Drive. They say the child was alert and talking at the scene.

The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. His condition is unknown at this time.

